Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement’s rally tomorrow

LAHORE:Haqooq-e-Khalq Movement (HKM) continued mass mobilisation campaign for its public rally at Nasser Bagh on Sunday (tomorrow). In this regard, the HKM workers distributed leaflets at Masjid Shuhada Regal Chowk, Chungi Amar Sadhu, Harbanspura, Walled City and many other parts of City. Speakers, including Dr Ammar Ali Jan, Aymen Fatima, Ali Behram and Haider Butt Advocate also addressed a students’ study circle at Nasser Bagh. Speaking on the occasion, Ammar Jan said that his party would announce “Lahore Declaration” at Nasser Bagh tomorrow.