Saturday March 26, 2022
Lahore

One new dengue virus case reported

By APP
March 26, 2022

LAHORE:One more case of dengue fever was reported in Punjab on Friday; however, no death was caused due to the fever in the last 24 hours. The anti-dengue squad, working under the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), conducted surveillance at 303,651 indoor and 77,600 outdoor places to detect dengue larvae during the last 24 hours in different places. According to the P&SHD, the anti-dengue squad eliminated dengue larvae at 73 places across the province. Overall the situation of dengue remained under control in the province due to the effective strategy of the government.

