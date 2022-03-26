Sindh delegation visits ETPB

LAHORE:A 21-member delegation of the Knowledge Forum, comprising people belonging to various schools of thought in Sindh, visited the office of Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) here Friday. Additional Secretary Rana Shahid briefed the delegation about construction and maintenance of temples and gurdwaras across country.

He said that various historical temples and gurdwaras were made functional after renovation. The members of the delegation Naghma Iqtedar presented proposals while Sadiq Taqwa, Mufti Faisal Japanwale, Shuja Qureshi, Vijay Maharaj Goswamy and others praised the steps taken by the ETPB for minorities.