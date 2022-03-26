PU awards PhD degrees to four scholars

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to four of its scholars. According to a press release, Saad Saeed has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Chemical Engineering after approval of his thesis entitled “Experimental Study of Ionic Liquid Pretreatment of Indigenous Biomass and Coal and their Co-Gasification”, Amal Majid in the subject of Mathematics after approval of her thesis entitled “Some Aspects of Self-interacting Brans-Dicke Theory”, Latif Ullah in the subject of Sociology after approval of his thesis entitled “Women Participation in Local Bodies of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa: Challenges and Opportunities” and Sahifa Mukhtar in the subject of Communication Studies after approval of her thesis entitled “Effects of Social Media Usage on Psychological Well-being of Teenagers in Pakistan”.