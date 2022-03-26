Three members of dacoit gang arrested

LAHORE:Nankana police has arrested three accused, including the ringleader of an Inter-District dacoit gang, who were involved in commission of dacoity with the Sikh community and recovered illicit weapons, cash Rs3 million, 25 tola gold ornaments, car and a motorcycle used to commit robberies.

The Regional Police Officer Sheikhupura Mirza Faran Baig and District Police Officer Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman along with members of Sikh community said this while talking to media in a press conference at RPO Office Sheikhupura on Friday.

They informed that inter-district Kali Dacoit gang was active who used to break into houses at gunpoint. This gang committed four dacoities in Nankana district in January and February particularly targeted the Sikh community. On Jan 15, they entered the house of Sardar Jaswant Singh in Nankana district, took women and children hostage and snatched Rs5 million in cash, 25 tola of gold jewelry and two Rado watches and fled away.

The Sikh community is the cultural, social and global identity of Nankana district and resolving this case has become a top priority for the Nankana police, they said. As a Regional Police Officer, I visited Nankana Sahib along with DPO Nankana Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman, met the Sikh community at Gurdwara Janam Asthan and assured them of all possible cooperation from police, RPO Mirza Faran Baig said.

He further stated that Mushtaq Kali Dacoit Gang consists of five accused is involved in 24 cases of dacoity. This gang used to commit serious crimes in different districts of Punjab like Lahore, Kasur, Faisalabad, Jhelum, Rahimyar Khan and Nankana. RPO Mirza Faran Baig further said that Nankana police led by DPO Nankana Capt (retd) Mansoor Aman, SP Investigation Mian M Akmal and SHO Tasawwar Munir while conducting investigation on highly scientific basis, arrested the gang. Police arrested Mushtaq Kali, Wasim Akram and Basharat Kala and recovered jewelry, cash, Rado watches, a pump action gun, 2 9MM pistols, motorcycle and a car used in the crime.

RPO Mirza Faran Baig further said that so far three accused were arrested including Mushtaq Kali, involved in 24 incidents of dacoity, Wasim Akram was involved in eight while Basharat Kala was involved in seven incidents of robberies.