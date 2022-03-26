Moot on clinical trials begins

LAHORE:A three-day international conference on clinical trials began at University of Health Sciences (UHS) here on Friday.

The University of Granada, Spain, Drug Regulatory Authority, National Institute of Health Islamabad, Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine and University of Child Health Lahore are organising the conference jointly. The main purpose of conference is to highlight the importance of clinical trials in scientific discovery and to explore its future prospects.

Two workshops were held on the first day of the conference. Prof Khalid Saeed Khan of University of Granada, Spain facilitated the first workshop. Prof Khalid, who is the author of over 400 research papers, has received the Medical Book Award from the British Medical Association.

The theme of Prof Khalid's workshop was "Transparency in Clinical Trials". The main message of the workshop was that given the importance of clinical trials in medicine and scientific discovery, proper education and training are required for their registration. He said the value of any clinical trial depended primarily on the quality of the information and data it generated.

The UHS Microbiology Department’s head Prof Sidrah Saleem facilitated the second workshop. The theme of her workshop was "Preparing Laboratories as per Good Clinical Practice". The main idea of the workshop was that the laboratory staff must be fully trained and certified before the commencement of clinical research because protocols may necessitate the collection, processing, storage and transport of various biological samples and specimens. The conference secretary Dr Shehnoor Azhar said that over the next two days, experts would give their presentations on various aspects of clinical trials.

BS Honors: The University of Home Economics (UHE) Lahore has announced to launch six new BS Honors Degree programmes. The announcement came after the UHE Academic Council approved these new degree programmes in a meeting presided over by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen on Friday.

These new degree programmes are BS Digital Media Studies, BS Social Entrepreneurship, BS Visual Communication Design, BS Ceramics & Sculpture, BS Fine Arts and BS Social Work. Dr Kanwal said that new degree programmes were being started to provide better employment opportunities to female students. The UHE Academic Council also approved to offer Punjabi Language Course as an optional subject for BS Hon students.