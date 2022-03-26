 
close
Saturday March 26, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

Stray kite twine injures man

By Our Correspondent
March 26, 2022

LAHORE: A citizen was injured by a stray kite string in the Ghaziabad area on Friday. Ahtasham was on his way on a bike when a stray kite landed on him, leaving cuts on his neck and hands. The injured was rushed to hospital. DIG Operations took notice of the incident and sought a report from SP Cantt.

Comments