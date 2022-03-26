Woman killed as tractor trolley overturns on car

LAHORE:A tractor-trolley laden with sand overturned on a car in the Township area on Friday, killing a 57-year-old woman on the spot. It was reported that the tractor-trolley overturned on the car near College Road Khokhar Chowk, Township, due to over speeding. As a result, the woman in the car died on the spot. The trolley driver fled the scene. The victim hailed from Rawalpindi. Police shifted the body to the morgue and impounded the tractor-trolley.

shot dead: A woman was killed and her daughter was injured in a firing incident in the Kahna area on Friday. The victim Sana of Valencia Town along with her daughter Laraib was distributing langar at a shrine in Kahna Cemetery when some unidentified persons fired shots at them. As a result, Sana died on the spot while her daughter Laraib was injured. The accused fled the scene. The injured was admitted to hospital. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Car thieves: Anti-vehicle lifting staff arrested 19 members of eight gangs of car thieves. During the AVLS operations, 19 suspects were arrested and 29 vehicles, a tractor, 12 rickshaws and 150 motorcycles worth over Rs81.40 million were recovered from the accused. Among the vehicles recovered were 12 non-customs vehicles while five pistols and two bullets were recovered from the arrested accused.

cylinder blast: Two women were injured when a cylinder exploded in a shop in the Green Town area on Friday. Two women were burnt and injured when a cylinder exploded due to a gas leakage near Bagrian Chowk. The injured 28-year-old Tahira and 40-year-old Shahida were admitted to hospital. Tahira's body was 80 percent burnt and her condition was said to be critical.