Christian community stands with PM Imran Khan: minister

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs & Human Rights Ejaz Alam Augustine said the Christian community firmly stands with their leader PM Imran Khan.

The minister said this at a convention organised by the PTI Minority Wing at Youhanabad Catholic Ground on Friday. Prior to the convention, youth leaders from religious minorities organised a rally in support of PM Imran Khan from Model Town to Youhanabad.

Addressing the convention, the minister said that the incumbent govt has done a record work for the welfare of religious minorities. The Punjab govt has also allocated the largest budget for the welfare of the minorities, he said. Representatives of religious minorities and a large number of Christian community members attended the convention.

digital girdawari: Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a follow-up meeting on digital girdawari at the provincial headquarter here on Friday. The meeting reviewed in detail the completion of digital girdawari across the province. Babar Hayat Tarar said digital girdawari has a pivotal role in the food security of the country.

Digital girdawari would be leading to the preparation of up-to-date digital data of all the cultivations and the farmers in Punjab. All the data would be available at the click of a button bringing transparency in our revenue system. SMBR further said that the goal of online digitisation of girdawari would help in resolving disputes as well as minimising the court cases and would also discourage illegal encroachers and land grabbers. Deputy Commissioners of Sargodha, Narowal and Layyah attended the meeting via video link.

DG Punjab PLRA, DG PDMA, Secretary Revenue, Secretary Colonies and Director Land Records, Additional Director General Punjab Land Records and Director PDMA were also present in the meeting.

Women UPLIFT Centre: In collaboration with Women Development Department, Punjab, Women Development Centre was inaugurated at University of Education (UOE) here on Friday. UOE Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the inaugural ceremony while Lahore College for Women University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza was the chief guest. Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said it was imperative that women be provided with equal opportunities in education and training. He said that half of the total population of Pakistan consisted of women but unfortunately women were still struggling and suffering from innumerable problems in our country.

The VC said the main objective of establishing Women Development Centre in the university was to enable girl students to be global change makers through its holistic, personal and professional development programmes, designed to hone their knowledge, skills and competencies.

Prof Dr Bushra Mirza said that the University of Education, Lahore has fulfilled an important need of the day with the establishment of Women Development Centre. She also said that the development of a woman was not only the development of an individual but also the development of a society.