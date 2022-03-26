Mela Charaghan starts today

LAHORE:The 434th Urs celebrations of Hazrat Madhu Lal Hussain popularly known as Mela Charagan will begin at Baghbanpura from today (Saturday).
Provincial Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah will inaugurate three-day celebrations while laying traditional Chadar on the shrine of the great saint of the sub-continent. Secretary Auqaf Jawad Akram, DG Religious Affairs Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari and ulema Mushaikh will participate in the ceremony. The auqaf department has arranged free food for devotees. Qawals and Naat Khawan will present religious poetry during Urs days. The police department has made foolproof security arrangement for the visitors.
