32-acre state land retrieved from grabbers

LAHORE:Board of Revenue (BoR) continued its operation against land grabbers and illegal encroachers across the province and retrieved 32 acres three marla state land worth Rs14 crore 86 lakh 20 thousand in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin and Faisalabad district on Friday. Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar stated this in a statement issued here on Friday.

Giving details of crackdown during last 48 hours against land mafia, SMBR said that 31 acres 2 kanal 2 marla state land worth Rs12 crore 16 lakh 20 thousand was retrieved in Gujranwala. Four kanal, three marla land worth Rs2 crore 40 lakh was retrieved in Mandi Bahauddin and one kanal 18 marla land with a value of Rs3 million was retrieved in Faisalabad. Babar Hayat said that the goal of his department is to retrieve all state lands across the province as soon as possible and so far more than 191,837 acres of land worth Rs484.92 billion have been retrieved.