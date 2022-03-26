70 IT companies conduct interviews at PU job fair

LAHORE:Punjab University’s Faculty of Computing & Information Technology (FCIT) organised a job fair on Friday in which around 70 leading IT companies from software industry set up their stalls.

These software companies are working in the areas of products and services, contributing $4 billion annually to the economy of Pakistan. FCIT Dean Prof Dr Shahzad Sarwar said that the FCIT was committed to imparting quality education and enhancing Pakistan's share in the global market of software industry. He said that FCIT was country’s leading public sector institution which was producing skilled graduates who were working on key positions in multi-national and national IT companies. He said that the purpose of the job fair was to facilitate FCIT graduates in matching their skills and abilities with the available career opportunities through interaction with recruitment executives and team leads of various software houses. He said that participant companies had conducted interviews and preliminary recruitment tests, collected CVs, presented technological trends and shared job descriptions/specifications of the available opportunities with the students.