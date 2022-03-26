SL delegation praises PSCA working

LAHORE:A delegation of senior Sri Lankan officials visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) Headquarters at Qurban Lines here on Friday.

Assistant Secretary, Assistant Director of Sri Lankan PM Office and Administrative, Inland Revenue officers and other officials were included in the delegation. PSCA Chief Operating Officer received the delegation and briefed them about various sections and functions of the authority. He briefed the delegation about the PSCA Media Centre, PUCAR 15, Emergency 15 Centre and regarding the provision of electronic data evidence and footages to various law enforcement agencies in addition to investigative wings of Police.

Sri Lankan officials appreciated the technologies and other facilities in place at PSCA. They said that PSCA also played a vital role in the revival of international cricket in Pakistan. Due to the safe and smart city project, Lahore became one of the safest city in the world. Later, both the sides exchanged souvenirs and shields.