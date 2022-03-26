CM Usman Buzdar terms S Punjab province bill historic step

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that South Punjab province bill was a historic step of the PTI-led government as well as a solid measure towards fulfillment of another promise made with the people by the ruling party.

The PTI government would carve out the South Punjab province and the credit of setting up the South Punjab secretariat and giving it full autonomy went to the current government.

He said this during meetings with a number of provincial ministers and MPAs, who met him at his office on Friday. Those who called on him included: Asif Nakai, Muhammad Akhtar Malik, Rai Taimoor Bhatti, Taimoor Lali, Waris Aziz, Malik Wasif Mazhar Raan, Saleem Akhtar and others.

They held separate meetings with CM Usman Buzdar and reposed confidence in his leadership.They also thanked PM Imran Khan and CM Usman Buzdar over submission of a bill in the assembly for creation of the South Punjab province.

While assuring them of solving their constituencies related problems, the chief minister emphasised that the spate of propaganda by the anti-development elements could not cheat masses. He pointed out that the government was engaged in public service, while the opponents were resorted to politics of baseless allegations. The country needed stability instead of anarchy and, regrettably, the opposition parties were involved in negative politics, he added. Also, a 32 per cent job quota had been reserved for the South Punjab along with ring fencing of the development budget, he added.

The CM regretted that the funds of South Punjab were given to other cities in the previous tenures as past rules deceived the people of South Punjab in the name of development. The opponents’ attempts to revive their politics in the garb of South Punjab would be frustrated as composite development was an important agenda of the incumbent government.

This government has given a new identity to South Punjab through numerous public-centric initiatives. As a result of government efforts, a new era of development has started in South Punjab, he added.

The chief minister said the PTI was fully united under PM Imran Khan, who had taught the nation to live with self-respect.The chief minister maintained that the opposition wanted to destabilise the country through the politics of anarchy. Defeat was the fate of the opposition as the people firmly stand with PM Imran Khan, he added and hoped that the March-27 meeting would change the course of political history.

SEEKS REPORT: The chief minister sought a report from Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab about sexual harassment and video shooting of children in the area of Raiwind Road and ordered for holding a thorough investigation to arrest the culprits involved in the nefarious practice. Prompt legal action should be initiated against the culprits. They would not escape from the law, no matter how influential they might be, the CM said.