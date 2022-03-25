Everest Group recognises NdcTech

KARACHI: A global research firm Everest Group recognised NdcTech as a major contender in its Temenos IT Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022, a statement said on Thursday.

NdcTech is a service provider in the banking sector and has been a partner of Temenos for more than 20 years. It serves banks and financial institutions globally by accelerating their digital transformations.

The PEAK Matrix® evaluates service providers on dimensions of market impact, vision, and capability. It also considers relevant factors such as competitive landscape, strengths, weaknesses, and Temenos service capabilities. The group has recognised NdcTech as a major contender on these factors.

The report highlights performance, role, and significance of NdcTech and other strategic partners of Temenos who had played a vital role in carrying out large-scale digital transformations of banks across the globe.

Speaking on the occasion, president and CEO of NdcTech Ammara Masood said the recognition was a testament to the company’s market impact globally and ability to deliver successfully.