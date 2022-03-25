No injustice to any taxpayer: FTO

LAHORE: Federal Tax Ombudsman (FTO) Asif Mahmood Jah on Thursday vowed justice to all tax payers, directing FTO regional offices across the country to speed up lawful disposal of pending complaints against maladministration.

Talking to delegation of traders led by former senior vice president Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Kashif Younis at his regional office, ombudsman said he always attached great importance to business community, especially all tax payers.

“We are fully committed by law to address genuine grievances being confronted by tax payers due any maladministration by any functionaries of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) or inland revenue services or customs,” he said.

He directed all advisors/consultants of regional offices of FTO to lawfully dispose pending complaints of taxpayers at the earliest.

FTO has taken Kashif Younis on FTO advisory committee, eyeing better coordination with all categories of taxpayers.

Ombudsman was of the view that taxpayers contribute a substantial role towards national development by paying taxes timely.

He said FBR was the country’s apex tax body that collects taxes and revenue from taxpayers strictly in accordance with law.