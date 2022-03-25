‘Furniture exporters yet to tap global market’

LAHORE: Despite having history of craftsmanship and innovation in the field of wooden furniture, Pakistan has meager share in international markets, a think tank session was told on Thursday.

Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) held the session at its premises, where president PCJCCI Wang Zihai said the country’s contribution to international wooden furniture market were insignificant as compared to other countries.

He urged the government to introduce and implement a reforestation plan focused on replanting and sustenance of ever depleting rosewood, which could help the beleaguered industry.

He said a minimum of ten trees should be planted for every tree cut, and a heavy penalty should be placed on cutting trees prior to their maturity period.

Zihai added that they were keen to introduce modern agricultural enterprises in the country to provide maximum production of seeds and nursery-grown plants of trees, vegetables, and flowers of various species.

He said Tetraploid Paulownia tomentosa was high-quality tree species introduced by Wuhan Weierfu Biological Technology Co., Ltd. “It features fast growth rate, high merchantable volume, short maturity period, high timber outturn volume, and huge economic benefits.”

He shared that the empress grows rapidly at an accelerated rate; one month after it is planted in comparison with ordinary trees.

Talking on the occasion, senior vice president PCJCCI Ehsan Choudhry said paulownia tomentosa featured faster growth rate, higher biomass, and larger merchantable volume.

He urged the government to import these trees from China to Pakistan to generate wood, timber to escalate the furniture industry. “It takes a short period of time to create an artificial forest of tetraploid Paulownia tomentosa and the restraint of the growth of young plants for root development is not necessary.” He further said it’s an eco-friendly plant with excellent performance in air and water purification and soil remediation.