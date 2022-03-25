Late value-buying lifts stocks in volatile trade

Stocks ended higher on Thursday as late value-hunting saved a sparsely-participated volatile day amid continued political as well as economic noise, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) crown jewel, the KSE-100 Share Index secured 318.76 points or 0.74 percent to close at 43,522.55 points after going as low as 43,569.16 and as high as 42,936.06 points in the intraday trade.

JS Research said the market another dull session with some decent gains; however, uncertainty over politics and economic outlook thinned the participation.

“Going forward, we expect activity to remain limited and recommend investors to focus on good dividend-yielding stocks and avail any downside to buy banking and energy stocks,” JS Research said.

Selling pressure was observed across the board but market recovered during the last hours on expectation of resolution of political issues.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks staged recovery led by select scrips across the board as investors weighed Prime Minister’s hinting at a ‘surprise’ in no-confidence voting.

Moreover, upbeat current account deficit numbers for February 2022 and rescheduling of long march proved morale-boosters, Mehanti added.

At the end of the day turnover increased 11 million to 149.78 million compared to 138.28 million shares recorded, while value rose to Rs5.640 billion from Rs5.005 billion on Wednesday. Futures contracts turnover rushed up to 188.20 million from 161.73 million.

Market capital ascended to Rs7.346 trillion from Rs7.301 trillion.

During the session 178 shares moved higher, 132 lower, while 24 closed as they had opened.

Ali Najib at Topline Securities said it was a mixed-trend day the PSX that initially opened on a negative note reacting to reports that Pakistan’s officials were having a hard time bringing IMF around to Prime Minister’s amnesty scheme.

In the first half of the trading session, investors booked profits, bringing the index down to a day-low of 42,936 level (down 268 points or 0.62 percent).

From that level, value hunting kicked in pushing the market to a day-high of 43,570 points (up 366 points or 0.84 percent) before settling at 43,523 points for the day.

The highest increase was recorded in the share prices of Unilever Foods. The company rose by Rs550.50 to Rs24,000 per share. It was followed by Rafhan Maize, which climbed Rs286.67 to Rs11,690/share.

A major decline was noted in price of Wyeth Pak Ltd XD stocks. The drugmaker fell Rs35.38 to Rs2,060.57/share. The second worst loser was Shield Corp. The diaper-maker slipped by Rs25.91 to end at Rs319.74/share.

According to Arif Habib Ltd (AHL), volatility reigned supreme in the session, which the brokerage believes was due to an uptick in cut-off yields of Market Treasury Bills (MTBs) auction.

The yields on 3-12-month MTBs were higher compared to the longer-tenor papers like 3-10-year Pakistan Investment Bonds.

In the last trading hour, value-buying led the index to close in the green zone, AHL analysts said in its report.

On the volume charts, Treet Corp was on top with 20.76 million shares, while TRG Pak Ltd was second with 10.20 million shares.

Stocks that recorded significant turnover included Telecard Limited, Pak Elektron (R), TPL Properties XB, United Bank XD, Ghani Global Holding, WorldCall Telecom, Flying Cement, and Pakistan International Bulk.