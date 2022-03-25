Refineries yet to receive Rs23bn unadjusted sales tax

KARACHI: Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC) on Thursday pleaded with the government to clear refineries’ receivables worth Rs23.25 billion, accumulated on account of unadjusted sales tax.

The oil sector drew the government’s attention towards this issue in a letter written to Secretary Petroleum Division, Ministry of Energy, arguing this issue was causing serious cash flow problems for the refiners.

Sales tax on finished products such as high-speed diesel (HSD) and petrol had seen significant reductions from time to time and it was even brought to zero to keep petroleum prices low to provide inflation-burdened masses some relief.

Although the government, later, withdrew sales tax on crude oil on January 15, 2022, refineries are still carrying unadjusted sales tax to the tune of Rs23.25 billion, which remains unpaid as yet.

By end of last month, Attock Refinery Limited’s receivables stood at Rs3.40 billion, Cnergyico Limited’s at Rs2.75 billion, National Refinery Limited’s Rs3.90 billion, Pakistan Refinery Limited’s Rs2.35 billion, and Pak Arab Refinery Limited was owed Rs10.85 billion by the government.

OCAC informed the government that higher international prices were exerting additional pressure on refineries’ working capital needs.

The oil sector body asked the Ministry of Energy to take up the matter of adjustment of unadjusted input sales tax with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), which was essential for refineries under the current high oil price situation in the international market.

The high prices of petroleum products have been causing serious problems for the country’s oil sector as the government has to pay billions of rupees as price differential claims (PDC) to keep domestic prices low as per the relief package announced by the Prime Minister at the start of this month.

The government transferred Rs20 billion for the oil marketing companies and refineries for payment of PDCs for the current month and also approved additional Rs.11.7 billion as the PDC for March exceeded Rs28 billion.

A top executive of a local refinery said the payment of PDC as well as sales tax adjustment earliest would be critical to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products, especially of diesel, whose demand was increasing because of the start of harvesting season.

“Cash flow constraints can compel the oil sector to import less diesel that could lead to its severe crisis,” he said.