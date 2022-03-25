Rupee ends flat

KARACHI: The rupee was unchanged against the dollar in the interbank market on Thursday breaking its seven-session slide as positive developments on the external front supported the local unit.

Rupee stayed its course at 181.73 against the dollar, sustaining Tuesday’s level, which the currency dealers attributed to some much-needed corrections as the domestic currency had continued to weaken for seven consecutive sessions. China’s decision to rollover $4.5 billion of Pakistan’s loan and $300 million approval of Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the country created a positive sentiment in the market.

“The rupee needed some correction against dollar after it kept rising in the last several trading sessions,” Zafar Paracha, currency dealer and secretary general, Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP) said.

China’s decision to rollover Pakistan’s loan and ADB’s approval of $300 million for the country went in favour of the rupee. Negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have also helped rupee as the currency market was eying its outcome. Paracha, however said that “some serious risks” still persisted for the domestic currency especially because the Russia-Ukraine war could impact Pakistan like other economies of the world. Also, high prices of energy and commodities due to this conflict were also a danger sign for Pakistan as it would put the rupee under pressure.