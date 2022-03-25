REER stands at 97.91 in Feb

KARACHI: Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER) recorded at 97.91 in February, depicting a change of 0.89 percent from the previous month’s level of 97.04, the central bank reported on Thursday.

REER is the value of the country’s currency against a basket of currencies of global trading partners.

“The value of REER in month of February means that exports are competitive as REER below 100 is considered good value,” Yousaf Saeed, head of research at Darson Securities said. A REER reading below 100 keeps exports competitive and imports expensive, whereas above 100 value signifies that imports have become cheaper and exports have turned expensive. He said that REER below 100 was positive for Pakistan in view of its rising external trade deficit. Pakistan has been struggling to cut its imports, which have created an imbalance on the external trade front.

Although the current account deficit in February recorded a sharper decline by falling to $0.5 billion from the highest figure of $2.5 billion January, overall deficit for the current fiscal was posing serious risks to the country’s balance of payment position.

Rising imports also put huge pressure on the rupee, which has been shedding its value against dollar for the last many months and was currently trading at Rs181.73 against the dollar.

Traders said the rupee was under pressure as higher imports were triggering dollar demand, whereas expensive imports especially of energy and commodities were also putting pressure on dollar-starved Pakistan, which was struggling to build up its forex reserves.