The silent massacre of trees continues

Rawalpindi : The older generation of Rawalpindi knows how good trees are for the urban environment, Trees are symbols of health, vitality, and goodness. They are key to fighting city heat but we keep losing them.

“When in summer I used to step out of my home, I never pulled a handkerchief out of my pocket to clear sweat off my forehead. Now the lack of trees in my neighborhood is hard for me to ignore,” says Samiul Hasan, 70 years plus man. “Trees are disappearing at an alarming rate in the city of Rawalpindi.

No one is against progress or development, but any development project has a direct impact on the environment and therefore on people’s life quality,” says Nusrat Hussain. “The importance of trees should be promoted. Ironically while the forest department puts up banners that encourage tree plantation, in an extraordinary move some of the trees have been cut down in several areas of the city,” says Jameel Haider.

“Trees apart from their aesthetic beauty are also environmentally important, in fact, they are the reason why many natural disasters and environmental degradation threats are stunted,” adds Jameel. “Yes, I agree with Jameel. Not only do trees cut down air and noise pollution, but they also reduce groundwater pollution. Tree roots absorb poisonous water from their roots,” says Nazish Ali.

“It is not possible to replace a fully grown tree with a sapling. Trees are our assets. Planting saplings is no compensation as it takes about 35 years for a tree to mature. Trees are known to absorb about 140 pounds of pollution per day,” adds Nazish. “For the past ten years, I have been traveling to the center of the city via the Murree Road, during which period I have witnessed the rise and fall of many buildings from Faizabad up to Saddar. I never missed those changing cine posters and the cutouts of our matinee idols on roadside walls; however, what I missed were trees,” says Iftikhar Naqvi.