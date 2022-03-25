Proposal to promote electric heating to reduce use of firewood

Islamabad : The climate change ministry has prepared a proposal to provide electricity at subsidized rates in those parts of Pakistan where the use of firewood is adversely affecting the forest areas.

According to the details, the federal cabinet can only give approval of this proposal but at the moment the existing energy policies never allow the provision of free or cheaper electricity to communities where hydroelectricity is produced.

The proposal to provide electricity at subsidized rates has been prepared to encourage people to switch to electric heating instead of using firewood to meet their requirements.

There is a high level of consumption of fuelwood in the winter in various districts. In areas beyond Madyan in Swat, Sheringal in Upper Dir, and in parts of Chitral, the local people greatly depend upon the forests for fuelwood. In Kalam and Utror, where the winter extends to six months, each household needs more than 30 tonnes of fuelwood for the winter season.

The trees act as buffers to help control air, soil, and water quality, along with other environmental problems. But the areas where there is no supply of gas the local communities require wood for sustenance and survival.

According to a report by the United Nations Development Programme, Pakistan has 5.36 percent forest cover of its total landmass. This is the lowest in the region. The per capita forest area in Pakistan is merely 0.033 hectares compared with the world average of one hectare. More than half of the total existing coniferous forest cover of Pakistan lies in the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the government would also send liquefied petroleum gas at lower rates to some areas but it is not possible everywhere due to some technical problems.