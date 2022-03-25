Mountains pride awards on March 31

Islamabad : Eight dedicated professionals serving the mountain communities and putting their best efforts into the conservation and development of mountains’ natural resources, mountaineering and promoting mountain music will be awarded the 2nd Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards (PAMPA) on March 31.

A grand ceremony will be organised by the Development Communications Network (Devcom-Pakistan) in Islamabad with the support of National Rural Support Programme, Oil and Gas Development Company Ltd, Corporate Social Responsibility programme, and the Westminster Academy. Devcom-Pakistan launched Pakistan Mountains Pride Awards in 2019 to recognise the services par excellence of the individuals that they have rendered over the years to the mountains of Pakistan and its communities. The five categories of PAMPA include Agostino Da Polenza Mountain Conservation Award, Shoaib Sultan Khan Community Development Award, Nazir Sabir Mountaineering Award, Ashraf Aman Sustainable Mountain Tourism Award, and Ustad Jan Ali Mountain Music Award.

The winners for second PAMPA are Zahid Baig Mirza (National) and Khwaja Lashkar Hussain Azad from AJK (Regional) for mountain ecosystems conservation, Bibi Hussan (Gulmit) and Hasina Haider (Shiger) for their services to mountain women development, Sirbaz Khan for scaling most of the highest peaks, Muhammad Iqbal for his lifelong services to promote sustainable mountain tourism in Gilgit-Baltistan.