White-ball series ticket prices announced

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board Thursday announced ticket prices for the three ODIs and one T20I between Pakistan and Australia, which will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore from 29 March to 5 April.

Tickets for the ODIs range from PKR500 to PKR3,000, while ticket prices for the one-off T20I have been fixed from PKR500 to PKR4,000. These prices are consistent with the PCB’s commitment of making tickets affordable for the Pakistan cricket fans.

Cricket fans, upon submitting their immunisation certificates, can purchase a maximum of five tickets against one CNIC, following which the sixth ticket will be free. This incentive is for the three ODIs only.

At the time of entering the Gaddafi Stadium on match days, fans will have to show their Covid-19 immunisation certificates and valid CNICs.

Salman Mesud, PCB Head of Commercial informed: “Spectator convenience, entertainment and facilities have been the forefront of our fan-engagement strategy. In line with this philosophy, we have not only priced tickets that are affordable, but will also put in place additional facilities to enhance the experience of our passionate cricket fans.