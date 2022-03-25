Smith becomes fastest man to score 8,000 Test runs

LAHORE: Australia’s experienced batter Steve Smith eclipsed Sri Lanka’s legendary batter Kumar Sangakkara to become the fastest to score 8,000 runs in Test cricket, here on Thursday.
Smith, 32, reached the exceptional milestone in the second innings of the ongoing third Test between Pakistan and Australia here at Gaddafi stadium. The right-handed batter took only 151 innings to achieve the milestone and replaced Sangakara who had taken 152 innings to reach 8000 runs.
Boasting an overall Test batting average of over 60 with 27 centuries, the 32-year-old Smith will have plenty more records in his sight.
In the third and deciding Test of the series the touring side is leading by 277 runs against Pakistan.
