Member countries demand SAG body’s meeting

ISLAMABAD: The member countries of the South Asian Games Olympic Committee have expressed deep concerns over the unnecessary delay in finalising important details of the 14th edition of the Games scheduled for March 2023 in Pakistan and have asked for convening the meeting at the earliest.

With less than year to go in start of the mega event, the official acceptance from all the member countries has yet to be sought on the disciplines to be contested and actual formation of the Organising Committee for the event.

No less than four member countries have approached the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) during the last week to express their concerns over the delay in finalising these important matters.

These member countries have called for convening an urgent SA Olympic Committee’s meeting to discuss and resolve these matters.

The POA was given a go-ahead by a high-level meeting held at the start of 2021 at the Prime Minister’s Office to hold the mega event.

The government has already constituted a one-sided 14th SA Games Organising Committee and is adamant to establish Games’ hub in Islamabad and to organise majority of the events in and around the capital city with a few to be organised in Lahore. Faisalabad has also been picked to host two events.

However, all these decisions have yet to be put forward before the SA Games Olympic Committee which is the final authority to decide on the important matters concerning the Games hosting.

The federal government has already approved a whopping Rs4 billion for the event.

The delay in getting official approval from the SA Games Committee has already threatened Pakistan’s status as a host country. Sri Lanka Olympic Committee is flexing their muscles to host the 14th edition.