Yousuf says Pakistan will try to reach the target

LAHORE: Pakistan batting coach Mohammad Yousuf said that the day five of the series-deciding third Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium will be very interesting because “both the teams have an equal chance”.

Pakistan need 278 runs in a minimum of 94 overs to be bowled during the day while Australia need 10 wickets.

Yousuf said Pakistan had the advantage of having a complete lineup to back the team’s chase.

“On the last day, both teams will go for victory. The competition will be interesting as playing on Day 5 is not easy,” says Yousuf.

“Pakistan’s batters have played well so far. I hope they will also play well tomorrow as the effort will be to win the crucial Test and clinch the series. We will go session to session and will look to strengthen our position,” he elaborated.

Yousuf believes that it was a brave decision taken by Australian captain as he thought that the visiting team will play four to five more overs and extend the lead up to 380 runs.

Yousuf said that Pakistani batters will have to handle the reverse swing very well.

He said he expected middle order batsman Fawad Alam to regain his form. The left-hander is going through a lean patch, but Yousuf said that all players go through such phases and he is working very hard.