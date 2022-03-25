In deep crises

Both the government and the opposition are so busy trying to show each other down by power shows and rallies that they seem indifferent to the fact people are facing a number of challenges. First, the economy is weakening by the day — the current account deficit reached $12 billion in first eight months of FY2021-22. Second, the education sector needs more attention and funds as the country’s literacy rate is shockingly low and 22 million children are still out of school. Third, Pakistan’s population is growing rapidly, while resources are depleting.

Both sides should work together to alleviate the suffering of ordinary people. Institutional reforms are essential if the country is to prosper.

Tayyab Shaheen Bhatti

Nankana Sahib