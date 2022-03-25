Mini-budget, mega-burden

The government presented a mini-budget in January to convince the IMF to release its latest tranche of loan payment. Before the mini-budget was passed, various spokespersons from the government claimed that of the Rs343 billion worth of tax exemptions withdrawn, only exemptions amounting to Rs2 billion would impact ordinary people. However, soon after the budget was passed, the GST on restaurant bills was hiked to 17 percent.

Furthermore, the withholding tax on mobile phone recharge was also increased to 15 percent. The government also withdrew the relief given by the government in the last budget on the purchase of local cars of 1000cc and below. The finance minister who had given endless assurances to people before the mini-budget should now clarify how he expected ordinary people not to be affected by all these tax measures.

Fuad Enver

Islamabad