Brotherhood

The benefits of an organisation of Muslim-majority countries is yet to be seen. Muslim communities in various parts of the world are in distress and bleeding, yet nothing has been done to resolve their issues. Though Ukraine’s plea can be heard loud and clear, the world is deaf to Palestine’s cry.

What kind of justice is this? What are Muslim-majority countries doing? Where should they go for justice if not turn to organisations that were meant to uplift them? The EU’s support for Ukraine shows what power unity has. The OIC must work to ensure that a similar kind of fraternity is established among Muslim-majority countries.

Maria Nissar

Karachi