Distressed democracy

Pakistan came into being as a result of a political struggle led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah. However, we have failed to uphold the political ideology he supported. Today, there is polarisation in the country and everyone is hell bent on promoting his/her party, regardless of its performance, while criticising others. Ordinary people, on the other hand, are so disillusioned with all this that they have become indifferent to their part in the political process.

The civil society should play its role and exert due pressure on those it elects to eliminate the loopholes in the political system. These loopholes include problems of ethics, good governance, pro-people legislation and the role of money in the electoral process. It is only by introducing political reforms that we can move forward. Any other course of action will prove to be another failed experiment, setting the country’s precious little progress back by decades.

Muhammad Asif Amin

Islamabad