Distressed democracy

Pakistan came into being as a result of a political struggle led by Muhammad Ali Jinnah. However, we have failed to uphold the political ideology he supported. Today, there is polarisation in the country and everyone is hell bent on promoting his/her party, regardless of its performance, while criticising others. Ordinary people, on the other hand, are so disillusioned with all this that they have become indifferent to their part in the political process.
The civil society should play its role and exert due pressure on those it elects to eliminate the loopholes in the political system. These loopholes include problems of ethics, good governance, pro-people legislation and the role of money in the electoral process. It is only by introducing political reforms that we can move forward. Any other course of action will prove to be another failed experiment, setting the country’s precious little progress back by decades.
Muhammad Asif Amin
Islamabad
Both the government and the opposition are so busy trying to show each other down by power shows and rallies that they...
The government presented a mini-budget in January to convince the IMF to release its latest tranche of loan payment....
Despite numerous laws against child labour, the number of children forced into labour is rising. Many industries and...
The benefits of an organisation of Muslim-majority countries is yet to be seen. Muslim communities in various parts of...
Muslims in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir are facing great cruelty under Modi’s government. Indian...
The citizens of all states deserve to know what is happening in their country. In Pakistan, this wish remains just...
Comments