Rewriting history

The citizens of all states deserve to know what is happening in their country. In Pakistan, this wish remains just that — a wish. People never really know what is happening, or why. For instance, they don’t even know the reason behind the sky-rocketing inflation in the country because there are just so many conflicting narratives about everything.

There are a number of incidents in Pakistan’s history that have been deliberately left obscure. People have every right to know about their country. When the truth is always hidden, is it any surprise that people are so unaware and support corrupt leaders? For people to choose their leaders wisely and contribute positively to society, they must first know the truth.

Masroor Atta

Karachi