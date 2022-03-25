Accountable to people

This refers to the article, ‘Parliamentary democracy and Article 63A’ by Nafisa Shah (March 24). The writer has discussed the no-confidence motion against the prime minister and the reference filed by the ruling party seeking an interpretation of Article 63A for the disqualification of any member who defects his party and votes against the party leader. Unfortunately, it seems that in Pakistan constitutional amendments are made for individual convenience rather than the benefit of people. When a provision for a no-confidence motion exists in the constitution, no member should be barred or disqualified if he votes against his party.

All elected representatives are accountable to their voters — not the party head. If they find their voters are being ignored, they should vote against the party head. It is high time our legislators removed all anomalies in the laws because we have made a routine of referring such matters to the Supreme Court whereas it should be the exclusive authority of the Election Commission of Pakistan. Any amendment which is individual-centric should be struck down as it tantamount to interfering with the constitution. One hopes that our leaders will display maturity in politics and deal with political issues gracefully.

Mukhtar Ahmed

Karachi