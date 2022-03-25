Orientation session for 22 new nurses begins at BKMC

PESHAWAR: An orientation session has been started for newly recruited 22 registered nurse officers at the modern skill lab of Bacha Khan Medical College (BKMC-MTI).

Speaking on the occasion, the director of nursing said that the nursing directorate of BKMC-MTI was working hard to enhance the capacity of its staff and for this purpose, the directorate regularly arranges various training programs for them.

He further said that the Nursing Department was the backbone of patient care in a hospital and adapting them to the modern requirements is the need of the hour for improving healthcare in the hospital.

According to a BKMC-MTI spokesperson, the orientation session will enhance the clinical and nursing skills of new staffers. Nursing officers have previously served in LRH, Northwest, RMI, Shifa, and Bahria International Hospital. The duration of the training is 6 days, from 8am to 2pm. Upon completion of the orientation session, nurses will be on duty in an emergency, ICU, and other wards.

Earlier, 84 nurses were recruited while now with the recruitment of 22 more nurses, the shortage of nurses will be substantially met, the spokesperson said.