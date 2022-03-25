Order to purge city road near BRT route of heavy vehicles

PESHAWAR: The government has directed the relevant departments to take immediate steps for the removal of heavy vehicles from the road running parallel to the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) route for controlling traffic in the provincial capital.

A statement issued by the Commissioner’s Office said the government had directed district administration, Peshawar Development Authority, Transport Department and Traffic Police to take necessary action within a week.

It said these authorities had been directed to take into possession the remaining 264 buses and wagons and scrap these vehicles after payment to the owners.

One window service has been initiated at the Transport Department which would be manned by officials of all these departments.

The departments had been directed that no heavy passenger vehicle would be allowed on the BRT route after April 1.

It is worth mentioning here that Kohat Road is also facing severe traffic problems due to the passengers’ pickups and Qingqi auto rickshaws.

These passengers’ vehicles are usually parked on the BRT stop causing traffic jams on the road.

The motorists and commuters are facing a similar situation on Charsadda Road.

The government initiated a drive against unregistered auto-rickshaws and other loader vehicles last week. However, no sign of improvement has been noticed on the roads in Peshawar.

The commuters believe that the removal of these 264 vehicles would not address the problem properly unless unregistered rickshaws and loaders are banned from the roads.

Also, the slow pace of work on the median on the Ring Road has resulted in a traffic mess.

The construction workers have removed the dividers allowing the drivers to take U-turns at will everywhere on the road that is causing traffic jams.

Besides these problems, the push-cart vendors in every bazaar and major road along with the lack of adequate parking places near shopping centres are also a major hurdle to addressing the traffic issue in the provincial capital.