Lower Dir family demands evacuation of property

PESHAWAR: Residents of Lower Dir district staged demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club on Thursday

and asked the government to provide them justice by evacuating their ancestral property from influential people of the area.

Led by Hussainullah and other elders, the protestors, majority of them from the same family, said that they had marched from their area to the provincial metropolis to highlight their problem.

They said that some influential people of their area had occupied their ancestral property from them and the local police was reluctant to register their case against the powerful criminals.

They deplored that the land grabbers were now hurling threats to them. They asked the government to provide them justice and protection by taking action against those who had illegally occupied their property.