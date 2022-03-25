Turkish CGS calls on naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler on Thursday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters and appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining peace and security in the region.
During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral collaborations and maritime security, were discussed, said the Directorate General of Public Relations Pakistan Navy in a tweet on its official handle.
PESHAWAR: An orientation session has been started for newly recruited 22 registered nurse officers at the modern skill...
ABBOTTABAD: A tough contest is expected between Pakistan Muslim League and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf besides other...
PESHAWAR: An alleged terrorist wanted in some recent terror incidents including the Koocha Risaldar mosque suicide...
MARDAN: Three proclaimed offenders and 16 other suspects were arrested in raids while a public forum was also held in...
PESHAWAR: The government has directed the relevant departments to take immediate steps for the removal of heavy...
PESHAWAR: The infuriated residents of Nauthia and Gulberg on Thursday blocked the main road for traffic in front of...
Comments