Turkish CGS calls on naval chief

ISLAMABAD: Chief of General Staff (CGS) Turkish Armed Forces General Yasar Guler on Thursday called on Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi at the Naval Headquarters and appreciated the Pakistan Navy’s efforts for maintaining peace and security in the region.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, including bilateral collaborations and maritime security, were discussed, said the Directorate General of Public Relations Pakistan Navy in a tweet on its official handle.