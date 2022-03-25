Protesting UoP employees decide to call off strike after successful talks

PESHAWAR: The protesting employees of the University of Peshawar on Thursday decided to call off the strike after successful talks with the administration, bringing an end to the crisis-like situation of over a week.

The crucial role for bringing the two sides to the negotiation table was played by the student federations.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Mohammad Idrees chaired a meeting which was attended by officers of the university, representatives of the joint action committee and students.

The students also arranged a “parents jirga” to press both the sides to resolve the issue in an amicable manner so that their classes could be resumed and their precious time could be saved.

The jirga was organised by Islami Jamiat-i- Talaba. Besides campus president of the students federation Asfandyar Rabbani, the jirga was also addressed by presidents of Pakhtun Students Federal, Khalil Students Federation, member National Assembly Abdul Akbar Chitrali, provincial secretary general of Jamaat-e-Islami Abdul Wasi, former district naib nazim Dr Mohammad Iqbal Khalil and others.

The meeting was held at the committee room of the vice-chancellor’s secretariat in a cordial manner.

The vice-chancellor assured that the talks committee, which had already been formed for resolving the matter on the directives of the Senate’s standing committee, would present its comprehensive report today. The report would cover all the points raised by the protesting employees. In return, the head of joint action committee Dr Jamil Ahmad Chitrali assured them that they would call a meeting today and call off the strike.

Dr Idrees said that he had full confidence in the talks committee. “All our differences and concerns end today. We are here because of the university. The students are the prime stakeholders of this institution. It is the goal of us all to provide the best education and environment to our students,” the vice-chancellor said in his remarks.

Dr Idrees further said that special classes would be arranged for the students to overcome the gap in their studies created due to the nearly two weeks’ strike. President Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) Dr Jamil Ahmad and general secretary Dr Mohammad Iqbal assured the teachers to take makeup classes to fill the gap.

The teaching and non-teaching staff of the university had launched a protest drive several weeks ago in support of their 16-point demands. The university administration was not ready to sit with the university employees due to which the protest intensified with the passage of time. Last week, the protesting employees started a complete boycott of classes, exams and other activities and set up a protest camp outside the vice-chancellor’s office.

Meanwhile, the Senate’s standing committee called both the sides to Islamabad and asked them to resolve the matter amicably through talks. On the directives of the Senate’s committee, the university formed a committee under pro-vice-chancellor Dr Zahid Anwar. Representatives of both sides are members of the committee. But things were moving very slow. The committee has held four meetings so far.

The students were concerned about the wastage of their time and they started efforts to break the stalemate. They succeeded in their efforts and managed to bring the vice-chancellor for talks with the protesting employees to the table of talks, which was a major breakthrough.

The committee would present its report today. The protesting employees have assured to call off their strike in case of implementation of the recommendations of the committee.