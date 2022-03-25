KP termed best place for investment

PESHAWAR: Speakers at a conference here on Thursday termed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa the best place for investment and urged the business community to come forward to benefit from the potentials offered in the province in various sectors.

They were addressing the moot titled “Invest in KP Business Forum 2022’.

The Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry (PAEI) had arranged the moot which was sponsored by All Group of Companies with the co-sponsorship of KP Culture and Tourism Authority and others.

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan, was the chief guest.

The conference was divided into two sessions which had speakers from both KP and other parts of the country who represented different sectors.

The keynote speakers of Group-A were Said Mahmood, vice-chairman, KP Board of Investment and Trade, Imran Khan, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry senior vice-president, and Haseeb Khattak.

Fahad Barlas moderated the session and the subsequent question-answer part of it.

The main speakers in the Group-B included PAEI Chairman Mohammad Khurshid Barlas Islamabad Stock Exchange Towers Real Estate Investment Trust Management Company Limited Chairman Zahid Latif Khan, Federation of Realtors Pakistan President Sardar Tahir Mahmood, General Manager (Investment) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority Umair Khattak and PAEI Senior-Vice President Ammad Rasheed.

Nasir Miraz, a former president of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce, moderated the session which was followed by questions and answers.

PAEI Chairman Mohammad Khurshid Barlas said the association aimed at promoting investment in organised manners.

He said the investment sector had been working for a long time but it needed organization to motivate local and foreign investors.

“The PAEI is vying for increasing the investment and exports by highlighting the business potentials and portraying a soft image of the country through conferences and expos. This moot is an earnest effort towards that end,” elaborated Khurshid Barlas.

The PAEI chief said the body which he headed had drawn up elaborate plans and activities to carry forward the mission of encouraging investors, adding conferences followed by expos were a series of activities being conducted in various parts of the country.

“We arranged the first conference and expo as in Islamabad where KP Special Assistant to Chief Minister Abdul Karim Khan had represented KP. “ I had promised him that the next conference and expo will be held in Peshawar and the promise has been released today,” he said.

Khurshid Barlas said he had a special attachment with Peshawar as he had worked here in the past and had had a wonderful experience. He announced a three-day expo in the city from March 25 to 27.

The PAEI chief said the investment conference in Peshawar had left him encouraged as apart from local businessmen, those from Islamabad, Lahore, Multan and Karachi had turned up here as well in an impressive number.

Islamabad Stock Exchange Towers REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) Management Company Limited Chairman Zahid Latif Khan talked of the benefits of the REIT.

Zahid Latif, who has been in the stock exchange business for the last three decades, said one of the main advantages of the REIT was the tax-free facility but that was available only if the investors followed the rule of 10 and 90 per cent investment ratio and that was more beneficial to the big-time investors. He said now every investment was documented because of international obligations.

“The collaboration of the private sector with the government makes the investment process transparent. The REIT is not localized but an international model of investment,” he said and invited the KP investors to visit its office in the federal capital to have first-hand knowledge of the entire process.

The investors from various sectors - builders, developers, realtors and others — spoke on the occasion. They put floated the ideas and put forward suggestions to improve the investment sector.

The KP government officials spotlighted the investment opportunities in a number of fields, including tourism, mining, etc and enumerated the steps taken so far to facilitate the investors. Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Industries and Commerce Abdul Karim Khan said the province offered the best opportunities to investors. He pledged to fully help the investors.

Shields were awarded to the guests at the end of the conference.