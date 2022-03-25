398 graduates awarded degrees at convocation

LAHORE:Punjab University Hailey College of Banking & Finance organised its 8th convocation at a local hotel. PU-HCBF Principal Prof Dr Mubbsher Munawar Khan conferred degrees on 398 graduates and post-graduate students of EMBA Banking & Finance, EMBA Insurance & Risk Management. The sessions of these degree programmes included EMBA-B&F 2014-2018, 2015-2019, 2016-2020, EMBA-I&RM, 2014-2018 2015-2019, 2016-2020.