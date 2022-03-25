224 acres, 13 marla state land retrieved

LAHORE:The Board of Revenue (BoR) has retrieved 224 acres and 13 marla of state land valuing Rs42 crore 41 lakh in its latest drive against land mafia in the last 48 hours in Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rahimyar Khan and Sahiwal.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Senior Member Board Revenue (SMBR) Babar Hayat Tarar said that in Gujranwala 167 acres 2 kanals of state land worth Rs35 crore 27 lakh 60 thousand and in Mandi Bahauddin 4 kanals 3 marla state land worth Rs2 crore 40 lakh was regained.

Similarly 49 acres 1 marla of state land worth Rs3 crore 33 lakhs 40 thousand in Rahimyar Khan while in Sahiwal 7 acres 3 kanals 12 marla of govt land worth Rs1 crore 40 lakh was recovered.

Babar Hayat Tarar has said that our goal is to retrieve all remaining state land across the province as soon as possible and so far more than 191,836 acres of land worth Rs484.91 billion had been retrieved. This includes about 4245 acres of urban state land worth Rs67.32 billion and 187,592 acres of rural state land worth more than Rs417.60 billion, he added.

IGP takes notice of girl’s burning: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of an incident of alleged burning of a 14-year-old adopted girl in Sahiwal, and sought a report from RPO Sahiwal.

According to details, accused Dilbar Shah allegedly set the girl on fire, who died on Wednesday night after fighting for life in a hospital.DPO Sahiwal Sadiq Hussain Baloch said that a case was registered on the report of the father of the victim girl and legal action was taken and Sahiwal police arrested the accused within an hour. He said that autopsy of the deceased girl had been carried out while the forensic teams collected evidence.

The IGP directed the DPO Sahiwal to remain in contact with the bereaved family and ensure provision of justice to them.13 killed in accidents: Around 13 persons were killed and 1,155 sustained injuries in 1,062 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of this, 673 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 482 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams. Further, the analysis showed that 500 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 542 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics show that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 287 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 69 accidents and 81 victims.

According to the data, 930 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 110 motorcars, 30 vans, 10 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 103 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.