Friday March 25, 2022
Lahore

Solar, electricity exhibition at Expo Centre

By PR
March 25, 2022

LAHORE:An exhibition of solar and electricity will be held at Expo Centre from March 26-28. The exhibition will provide a platform to industry leaders, government officials, manufacturers, suppliers, traders and distributors to present the latest products and services. It will showcase innovations in the energy field by offering a unique platform to forge business partnerships between public and private sectors to develop solutions to industrial and consumer needs. —PR

