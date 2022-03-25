JI leader laments sacking of workers

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami secretary general Amir-ul-Azeem has alleged that the government has made millions of workers’ families to starve by making retrenchments in government and semi-government institutions in the name of right-sizing.

He stated this while addressing the participants of the training workshop of officials of Railway Employees Prem Union at Mansoora on Thursday. Railway Prem Union Chairman Ziauddin Ansari Advocate, President Sheikh Muhammad Anwar, General Secretary Khair Muhammad Tunio and Amin Minhas were also present on the occasion. Amir-ul-Azeem said that the voters in Pakistan were suffering from the worst conditions while the rulers are looking more prosperous than before. The living standards of these classes are high, but the workers and other classes are starving. He said that the current government and the rulers of the past exploited every class, including the workers. The time has come for the people to defeat them with the power of vote. Jamaat-e-Islami will implement the Qur'an and Sunnah in the country and make the mission of Haqooq-e-Allah and Haqooq-e-Ibad public.