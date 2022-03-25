Alhamra echoes with patriotic songs

LAHORE:Alhamra held a competition of patriotic songs (milli naghmay) in connection with Pakistan Day celebrations on Thursday.

Maimoona Sajid won the first prize of Rs one lakh in the competition, Ayesha Akbar 2nd (Rs50,000) while Syeda Maryam took third prize of Rs30,000. In all, 200 young singers from all over the country participated in the patriotic songs competition.

There were performances of renowned singers Ustad Hamid Ali Khan, Tarannum Naz and Sara Raza Khan, who were also the judges in the final round. Executive Director Alhamra Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi said that Alhamra has been providing a suitable platform to artistes to display and hone their talents. The performances of the young singers were also shown through Alhamra YouTube channel. The programmes were recorded in the last three months for which the credit goes to my team, said Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi.

Project Director Voice of Punjab Anam Ali Abbas participated in the programme and boosted the morale of the youth. Singer Abdul Rauf and guitarist Sajjad Tafoo also listened to the youngsters. Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi also listened to the youngsters throughout the day and encouraged them. Zulfiqar said choosing 20 singers for the semifinals was a difficult phase out of highly talented young male and female singers. “They performed well and had come with full preparation”.