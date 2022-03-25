LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with hot and dry conditions was observed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a shallow westerly wave was also present over northern areas. They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas while dust raising winds/gusty winds in central and southern areas. Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded as 34.5°C while minimum was 19.8°C.