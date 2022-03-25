Girdawari digitisation to protect farmers’ interest: SMBR

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar presided over a meeting at the provincial headquarters to review the progress on digitisation of girdawari.

Punjab Land Records DG, PDMA DG, Secretary Revenue and Director Land Records, Additional Director General Punjab Land Records and PDMA Director attended the meeting. Senior Member Board of Revenue while addressing the meeting said that for the first time in the history of the province a digital system was introduced to keep an updated record of girdawari. The process of online digitisation of girdawari through digital app was a milestone, he maintained. Babar Hayat Tarar added that on-spot verification of digital girdwarai in the field would eliminate fake entries and significantly reduce cases and disputes in the courts. He said the digital girdawari had ensured the protection of farmers' interests.

The meeting also reviewed the completion of digitisation of all the diaries in the revenue system across the province. SMBR said that digitisation of the revenue system had been adapted keeping in view the modern requirements.