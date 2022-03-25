Man involved in triple murder shot dead by accomplices

LAHORE:A man involved in the murder of a lawyer, his wife and two-month-old daughter was shot dead by his accomplices in Chung area on Thursday.

The deceased identified as Ashiq Qasab was in CIA police custody. On the day of incident, CIA police took Ashiq and another accused Ameen to Jubilee Town Chung for recovery of weapons when three men opened firing on police party to rescue their arrested accomplices. As a result, Ashiq got fatal bullet wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

arrested: Nawab Town Investigation police arrested three persons, including a woman for depriving a man of valuables. The accused Humaira Shahzadi, Ali Raza and Umar Farooq had snatched Rs2.5 million from one Atif. Similarly, the police arrested a robber Abdullah and one Allah Ditta for kidnapping two children. Johar Town Investigation police arrested four eunuchs involved in robberies and blackmailing and nine alleged robbers. Green Town Investigation police arrested three thieves and recovered weapons from them.

ACE ARRESTs FIVE: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab has arrested five persons, including a proclaimed offender.

Taj Mohammad Khan, the Supervisor Unit, Agriculture Department, Danda Shah, was arrested from Chakwal for receiving bribe for the purpose to level the surface. The tainted amount of Rs6,000 was recovered from the accused. A case was registered in Police Station ACE Chakwal.

In another case, ACE arrested a proclaimed offender M Riaz, the ex-junior clerk GHS, Dhamtal Tehsil Zafarwal. The accused prepared fake appointment letters and withdrew salaries.

ACE Faisalabad arrested Muhammad Khalid, Senior Clerk at DHQ Hospital, Jhang and recovered tainted amount of Rs4,000. The accused got the amount as a bribe for not sealing the medical store of the complainant. ACE Kasur arrested Muhammad Amir, stamp vendor, who, in connivance with Abu Bakar, Ahmad Ali and Muhammad Qasim got sanctioned a sale deed through impersonation and fraud by producing fake person.