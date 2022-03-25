EU approves AstraZeneca jab

Addis Ababa: Ethiopia’s government on Thursday declared "an indefinite humanitarian truce effective immediately",...
London: The UK government on Thursday said the traditional State Opening of Parliament will take place in May, raising...
Khartoum: Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum on Thursday to protest against last year’s coup,...
LONDON: Spain’s former king Juan Carlos I does not have state immunity and can be taken to court to face claims from...
SHANGHAI: A top doctor in China’s pandemic fight who came under pressure last year for questioning the country’s...
Washington: US doctors announced on Thursday they had successfully performed a double lung transplant on a patient...
Comments