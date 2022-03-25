 
close
Friday March 25, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Thousands of Sudanese protest against military coup

By AFP
March 25, 2022

Khartoum: Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets of Khartoum on Thursday to protest against last year’s coup, witnesses said, pressing on with angry protests in defiance of a deadly crackdown.

Comments